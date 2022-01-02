'Pushpa: The Rise' box office update: Allu Arjun-starrer sees record collection on day 16

'Pushpa' box office: Sees record collection on day 16

  • Jan 02 2022, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 12:57 ist
The Hindi version of actor Allu Arjun's latest movie Pushpa: The Rise has emerged as a big hit at the box office despite Covid-19 restrictions and competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home. It collected an impressive Rs 6.10 crore on January 1, its 16th day, remaining the top choice of the mass audience. This is its highest single-day collection. The film's total collection stands at Rs 56.89 crore.

The film found wide patronage due to its songs and massy trailer. Allu Arjun is quite popular in the Hindi belt as dubbed versions of films such as DJ and Sarrainodu emerged as 'digital blockbusters' on YouTube. The lacklustre response to Kabir Khan's magnum opus 83 in mass centres benefited Pushpa. The Hollywood movie The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves and Priyanka Chopra, too failed to make an impact at the box office.  

Pushpa is likely to stay strong at the box office in the coming days as films such as Jersey and Rise Roar Revolt have been delayed due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. Its performance might be affected if more restrictions are put in place in the days to come. It, either way, is likely to reach the Rs 75 crore mark by the end of its run.

Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, is an actioner that revolves around red sanders smuggling in Andhra Pradesh, It stars Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam, as the female protagonist and marks the Geetha Govindam actor's first collaboration with the 'Stylish Star'. The movie features Fahadh Faasil, the star of Malayalam films such as Joji and Malik, as the antagonist and marks his Tollywood debut. The music has been composed by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad, who garnered pan-India attention with the songs Seeti Maar and Dhinka Chika

 Its sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule, will hit the screens later this year.

 

 

