'Pushpa The Rise' first single review: Allu Arjun-Devi Sri Prasad collaborate for the catchy 'Jaago Jaago Bakre'

Actor Allu Arjun took to Twitter on Friday to share the first single from his upcoming pan-India movie Pushpa The Rise much to the delight of his die-hard fans. The track, titled Jaago Jaago Bakre in Hindi and Daakko Daakko Meka in Telugu, has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad while its Hindi lyrics are penned by Raqueeb Alam. So, is the song worth the hype? Here's our review of the first single from the Sukumar-helmed biggie.



Wild side calling

The film revolves around the issue of smuggling and has a forest backdrop. Jaago Jaago Bakre's haunting musical arrangement does full justice to the theme. The track starts off on a dark note before transforming into a foot-tapping affair. Its musicality caters to those fond of celebratory numbers with a tribal feel.

Relatable lyrics

The recently released first single from RRR, titled Dosti, emerged as a chartbuster as it celebrated the universal concept of friendship. Jaago Jaago Bakre. like the M M Kreem-composed track, explores a relatable theme-survival. Its funky yet hard-hitting lyrics highlight that one doesn't really have any friends in the 'big bad jungle' as everyone is ultimately part of a food chain.

'Bunny' mania reaches new heights

Allu Arjun's rugged looks and nearly perfect body language elevate the video to heights, helping it emerge as an instant chartbuster. 'Bunny' enjoys a strong fan following in most markets because of his effortless dance moves and style statement. His films DJ and Sarrainodu, in particular, are quite popular in the Hindi belt. Judging by the Jaago Jaago Bakre track, Pushpa The Rise may help him further strengthen his bond with the masses.



DSP scores a winner



Devi Sri Prasad garnered a fair deal of attention with the Dhinka Chikka song from Ready. He impressed the Hindi audience once again with Radhe's Seeti Maar, an adaptation of his popular song of the same name from DJ, emerging as a pan-India sensation. Jaago Jaago Bakre is a departure from these songs as it caters more to the masses than the urban audience, which bears testimony to his versatility as a composer.