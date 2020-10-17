'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' movie review: An engaging anthology

Language: Tamil

Rating: 3.2/5

Amazon Prime Video's Putham Pudhu Kaalai, an anthology of five short films, is a delightful and sincere attempt at storytelling that hits the right notes while bringing together some of the most popular names from the Tamil film industry.

Ilamai Idho Idho (3/5)

Featuring Jayaram and Urvashi in the lead, the Sudha Kongara-directed Ilamai Idho Idho revolves around the friendship between two lonely aging people, who decide to make a new beginning. The segment opens on a slow yet sincere note and this sets the tone for what is to follow.

The mature chemistry between the veteran actors strikes a chord and leaves fans asking for more. The scenes involving Kalyani Priyadarshan snd Kalidas, however, pale in comparison to the ones featuring the seasoned performers.

Ilamai Idho Idho ends on a heartwarming note and subtly addresses some of the misconceptions a section of society has about romantic relationships.

Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum (4/5)

Directed by noted filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum revolves around what happens when a young woman decides to spend time with her 'estranged' grandfather during the Covid-19 lockdown. Starring Ritu Varma and theatre artiste MS Bhaskar, it offers a realistic take on human relationships and highlights that everyone has a shade of grey,

The bond between Ritu and her reel 'thaata' makes a solid impact due to the simple but effective writing. The conversations between them are realistic and relatable. The silences speak when needed.

The last scene of Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum packs a punch, bearing testimony to GVM's craftsmanship.

Coffee, Anyone? (3.5/5)

Helmed by and starring Sushasin Maniratnam, Coffee, Anyone? is a short film that revolves around the power of hope. It features quite a few thought-provoking dialogues and this adds depth to the narrative. The equation between the three sisters has been fleshed out well and might leave a section of the audience a bit teary-eyed.

Sushani and Anu Hasan do justice to their parts, adding gravity to the sensitive narrative. Shruti Haasan, however, is not able to make much of an impact as she gets limited scope. There is a nice twist towards the end and this adds a new dimension to the film.

Reunion (2.5/5)

Rajiv Menon's Reunion, starring Vishwaroopam actor Andrea Jeremiah, makes a decent impact despite being the weakest short film in Putham Pudhu Kaalai. It revolves around what happens when a free-spirited young woman reunites with an old friend under surprising circumstances.

The narrative is quite predictable and cliched. Andrea is burdened with a pretty one-dimensional character that does not do justice to her abilities. Sikkhil Gurucharan is sincere and serves his purpose. It is, however, Leela Samson who proves to be the scene-stealer here. Her effortless performance is a feast for the target audience.

The big twist towards the end is as predictable as predictable can be.

Miracle (3/5)

Karthik Subbaraj's Miracle is the proverbial odd man out in Putha Pudhu Kaalai as it has a distinct dark feel as opposed to a light one. The Bobby Simha-starrer deals with the exploits of two petty thieves and highlights how destiny plays a trick on them. It features a terrific twist, which is likely to appeal to a section of the audience.