<p>Mumbai: What kind of relationship did Asha Bhosle share with Rahul Dev Burman, popularly known as R D or Pancham? </p><p>RD stood for experimentation and Asha Tai, as the queen of melodies was known, was all about versatility. </p><p>RD put Asha Rai on a big canvas by moving her beyond being typecast and gave her bold, modern, experimental songs.</p><p>The duo transformed the soundscape of Hindi film music in the 1960s and 70s.</p>.Asha Bhosle: A vocal shapeshifter who not just survived evolving trends but often dictated them.<p>They shared a professional relationship and love, which transformed to partnership, companionship and marriage. In fact, the RD-Asha association is one of the biggest partnerships that the Indian cinema and music had. </p><p>Before that, OP Nayyar gave her a major platform, which helped Bhosle establish herself as a major playback singer. </p><p>Some of their iconic creations include Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera (<em>Teesri Manzil</em>), O Haseena Zulfonwali (<em>Teesri Manzil</em>), Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (<em>Caravan</em>), Dum Maro Dum (<em>Hare Rama Hare Krishna</em>), Duniya Mein Logon Ko (<em>Apna Desh</em>), Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (<em>Yaadon Ki Baaraat</em>), Bahon Mein Chale Aao (<em>Anamika</em>), Yeh Mera Dil (<em>Don</em>), Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani (<em>The Great Gambler</em>), and Mera Kuch Samaan (<em>Ijaazat</em>) remain enduring highlights of their collaboration.</p><p>As a matter of fact, Mera Kuch Samaan earned Asha Bhosle a National Award.</p><p>R D and Asha Tai first met around 1959-61 and got married in December 1980.</p><p>When they met, Pancham Da had separated from his first wife Rita Patel, while Asha Bhosle had parted ways with her husband Ganpatrao Bhosle.</p><p>During their association, the duo created cabaret and Western style music, soulful and romantic gems, semi-classical and ghazal experimentation and trendsetting tracks. </p><p>R D Burman (June 27, 1939 – January 4, 1994) was the son of music composer, director and singer Sachin Dev Burman, popular known as S D Burman or Dada Burman, a member of Tripura royal family. </p><p>Over the decades, Asha Bhosle collaborated with some of Indian cinema's finest composers, including OP Nayyar, the father-son duo of S D and R D, Khayyam and A R Rahman, Laxmikant–Pyarelal, Kalyanji–Anandji, Bappi Lahiri each bringing out a different facet of her remarkable versatility.</p>