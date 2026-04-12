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R D Burman gave a big canvas to Asha Bhosle

RD stood for experimentation and Asha Tai, as the queen of melodies was known, was all about versatility.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 17:57 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 17:57 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsAsha BhosleR D Burman

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