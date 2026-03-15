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R Madhavan alerts fans of fake social media account: 'This is totally fraud'

The actor shared a screenshot of the fraud handle on his Instagram handle on Saturday.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 07:06 IST
Entertainment NewsR MadhavanSocial media

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