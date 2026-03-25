<p>Bollywood actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhavan">R Madhavan</a> has cleared his stance on the recent controversy surrounding a scene featured in <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> where his character was smoking a cigarette while reciting a verse from Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Dasam Granth.</p><p>The scene drew criticism from the Sikh community and a FIR was filed against the makers by Gurjyot Singh Keer, a Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader and president of the organisation “Sikhs in Maharashtra.”</p><p>Now, Madhavan has addressed the controversy in a video message posted on social media and clarified that it was a misunderstanding.</p>.'Casted actors, not Instagrammers': Ameesha Patel praises Aditya Dhar's ‘Dhurandhar 2’.<p>He began the video by thanking the viewers for making the film a success.</p><p>"Thodi galatfehmi hai.<em> </em>Mujhe poora yakeen hai ki iss scene ke dauran, bolne se pehle, Aditya Dhar ji ne, jo mujhse zyada khayal rakhte hai in sab chizo ka, unhone mujhse kaha tha ki ye line bolte waqt, usse bohot pehle aap cigarette bhuja dijiyega aur aapke mooh se nahi dhuan nikalega, nahi screen pe kahi dhuan dikhaya jaega, na hi aapke haath me cigarette hogi kyunki hamare liye bohot hi paak aur pavitra hai," he said in the video.</p><p>(There’s a slight misunderstanding. I am certain that before this scene, Aditya Dhar, who pays more attention to all these things, told me to put out the cigarette well before delivering this line. So, no smoke would come out of your mouth and you wouldn’t have a cigarette in your hand. Because this is extremely sacred and pure for us.)</p><p>He further explained that the cigarette was put out before he began reciting the verse and it is nothing but a mere misunderstanding, assuring that the portrayal was handled with utmost care.</p><p>He also revealed that he respects the Sikh community and visits the Golden Temple before the release of his films. He further sought apology that for hurting the sentiments of anyone unintentionally.</p>.<p>While the Aditya Dhar directorial has stirred up several controversies, it still continues to break box office records. </p><p>The spy thriller is nearing the Rs 1000 crore mark globally within a week of its release on March 19.</p><p>The film has received praise from several celebrities including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/rajinikanth-calls-aditya-dhar-box-office-ka-baap-after-watching-dhurandhar-2-director-says-biggest-superstar-moment-3942446">Rajinikanth</a>, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun and Ram Gopal Varma.</p><p>Rajinikanth was left so mesmerised by the movie that he even called Aditya Dhar "box office ka baap".</p>.FIR filed against 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' by Sikh community for disrespecting Gurbani