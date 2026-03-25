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R Madhavan clarifies smoking scene in 'Dhurandhar 2', says there's no intention to hurt sentiments of Sikh community

A complaint was filed against the makers by Gurjyot Singh Keer, a Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader, for disrespecting Gurbani.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 07:27 IST
R MadhavanbollywoodControversySikh communityTrending NowAditya Dhar

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