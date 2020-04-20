Raai Laxmi feels the coronavirus lockdown has helped her discover a new side of her personality

Raai Laxmi is quite a popular name in the Telugu film industry and enjoys a fairly strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence. Speaking exclusively to DH, the ‘Lucky beauty’ talks about life under the coronavirus lockdown, discovering new skills in these testing times and the need to follow precautions.

(Edited excerpts)

Where were you when the lockdown was implemented?

Much before the lockdown started, I was in Dubai and then I went to Goa to shoot for (a web series) Poison 2. The shoot was, however, stopped amid the coronavirus outbreak and this forced us to return to Mumbai. I have been at home since March 15.

How has lockdown affected your daily routine? Have you made peace with the ‘new normal’?

Initially, it was not easy but then I got used to it and this became the new normal. In a way, the lockdown has helped me try out new things and find a new me. I have been cleaning my house and arranging by wardrobe. I have also been looking after my pets and giving them a spa treat. Come to think of it, this has made me realise that my house is actually mine. Moreover, on a lighter note, I have now understood that I will make a good housewife.

Did you try your hand at cooking?

I cannot cook much and frankly I don’t need to as I stay with my family.

Are you binging on OTT content amid the lockdown?

Even though I don’t watch stuff 24x7, I enjoy horror shows/series. I recently watched Money Heist and it looks good.

How do you manage to stay fit in these testing times?

I work out thrice a week (at home) to stay in shape and listen to music to beat the stress.

What is your take on the violations that have taken place since the lockdown have into effect?

The purpose of the lockdown is to protect our health and the lives of others. I urge people to follow all precautions/restrictions and stay safe.