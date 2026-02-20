<p>Tharun Sudhir’s productions are mostly characterised by intelligent narratives without forced plot points. But <em>Raakshasa</em> has succumbed to an OTT template in which narratives are punctuated with regular twists. </p><p>In Savadatti, near Belagavi, people live in fear of a ferocious crocodile in the Malaprabha river. The police receive many missing persons complaints but they can’t prove the crocodile is behind the mystery.</p><p>When a half-decomposed body is found, its head mysteriously disappears. Sub-inspector Hanumesh (played by Vijay Raghavendra) faces immense pressure to find the head or solve the case.</p>.'Second Case of Seetharam' movie review: Vijay Raghavendra shines in poignant crime drama.<p>Is it really the crocodile at work, or is this a murder?</p><p>Hanumesh is caught between his pregnant wife and his superiors, both demanding his attention. Meanwhile, he is convinced that the case calls for more time and attention. </p><p>The series comprises seven episodes, about 20 minutes each. </p><p>While at its core, the series is interesting, it is let down by forced ‘cliffhangers’ towards the end of every episode.</p><p>To add to this is Hanumesh’s nagging wife Jyothi (Mayuri Kyatari). In a series billed as a psychological crime thriller, Jyothi comes across as a TV serial character; she detracts from the narrative's suspenseful nature. </p><p>The only saving grace is Mahadev Hadapad's Beera who delivers a compelling performance. </p><p><em>Raakshasa</em> is a remake of the highly acclaimed Tamil series <em>Vilangu</em>. What is the point of making a subpar adaptation of something already available on the same streaming platform? Doesn’t it make better sense just to dub it into Kannada. </p><p><em>(Raakshasa is streaming on Zee5)</em></p>