Radhe Shyam' box office preview: Will Prabhas score a 'Baahubalian' blockbuster with his new movie?

Pan-India star Prabhas' latest movie Radhe Shyam, which has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is set to hit the screens on Friday much to the delight of his 'die-hard fans'. The romantic drama has garnered attention due to its impressive trailer and top-notch production values, something that indicates that it may prove to be a gamechanger for all concerned. So, will director 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar's magnum opus emerge as a blockbuster? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strengths

Prabhas, the star of successful Telugu movies such as Darling and Chatrapathi, emerged as a global sensation when he headlined the 2015 blockbuster Baahubali. The mass hero consolidated his standing with Baahubali 2 and Saaho. Sujeeth's film fared well in the Hindi market despite scathing reviews, proving that the 'Young Rebel' is a critic-proof star. His fan following alone should help Radhe Shyam get good patronage.

Judging by the trailer, the film has a universal theme--the battle between love and fate. This should help it do well in the overseas markets. Good music is the hallmark of a romantic drama. Radhe Shyam appears to be no exception as tracks such as Jaan Hai Meri and Aashiqui Aa Gayi have become earworms. This should help it put above healthy numbers on day 1. The stunning look and feel are likely to help the biggie emerge as the top choice of those craving a satisfying big-screen experience.

Weaknesses

Going by the trailer, Radhe Shyam is a 'class' film as it apparently doesn't feature too many action scenes. It may not be able to satisfy the Hindi audience as Prabhas is perceived to be an action hero in the North Indian markets. Pooja Hegde is not considered to be an 'A-lister' in Bollywood, something that might affect the film's collection if the word of mouth is not as good as expected.

Opportunities

The biggie comes at a time when most states have lifted Covid-19 restrictions, which should help it reach its potential in key markets such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, and the National Capital Region (NCR). The film faces limited competition in the Hindi belt as Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the screens nearly two weeks ago. Jhund, which premiered in theatres on March 4, hasn't lived up to expectations.

The Kashmir Files, which too releases in theatres today, is unlikely to open to a strong response at the box office even though it has the potential to emerge as a success if the word of mouth is favourable. 'Darlings' are either way likely to make a beeline for theatres, especially in the Telugu states as this is Prabhas' first release in nearly three years.

Threats

Radhe Shyam's day 1 collection in the Hindi belt may not be as good as expected because its advance bookings are a bit late. It will face competition from Suriya's new movie Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which hit the screens on March 10, in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, Bheeshma Parvam is set to remain the first choice of Mammootty fans in Kerala even in its second week.