Radikaa Sarathkumar slams paparazzi at K Bhagyaraj's funeral, demands 'restraining order'

<p>Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/radhika-sarathkumar-alleges-hidden-cameras-used-inside-caravans-of-actresses-on-malayalam-film-set-3171798">Radikaa Sarathkumar</a> has recently slammed the paparazzi culture at funerals.</p><p>In a strong worded post, Radikaa criticised paparazzi for priortising content over someone's privacy in times of crisis.</p><p>Radikaa's remarks comes as she reacted to the viral videos from<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-cinema-veteran-actor-director-k-bhagyaraj-passes-away-at-73-4054023"> K Bhagyaraj'</a>s funeral.</p><p>The actor, director and writer died on June 27 due to heart attack. He was 73. The Tamil cinema stalwart was cremated with full state honours on June 28.</p><p>Taking to X, Radikaa mourned the sudden death of Bhagyaraj and paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary icon.</p>.K Bhagyaraj: The storyteller who inspired a generation.<p>"Final goodbye, to 50 years of a very special friendship, a great creator, a evolved writer, a person who drew wonderful boundaries in Cinema, a man I shared many laughs, wonderful work, who stood by my family always in his quiet loyal way. A shocking goodbye, for his family, friends, associates and fans," she wrote.</p><p>Radikaa further highlighted how a funeral house was turned into a circus due to funeral paparazzi.</p><p>"A place where all needed to digress and mourn in silence, turned into a circus, for all who came to pay their respects. Where and when do we change or rather changed to this callousness. The government and industry need to sit and chart protocols and collective management , and give all dignity to the departed soul," she wrote.</p>.'It's hard to believe': Trisha Krishnan reveals she shared a meal with K Bhagyaraj a day before his death.<p>In a separate post shared on X, she demanded restraining order against the funeral paparazzi.</p><p>"There should be a restraining order," she wrote replying to a post demanding ban on media presence at funeral venues.</p>.<p>Radikaa also shared a disturbing video of paparazzi invading the family's privacy in times of grief as she demanded strict action against paparazzi.</p><p>The video was captioned with, "Funeral paparazzi and grief onlookers should be booked. This is so sad. Zooming in on tears and clicking selfies at a funeral home!!! Heights."</p>.<p>Radikaa was a close friend of K Bhagyaraj. The duo is known for creating on-screen magic with films like <em>Indru Poi Naalai Vaa </em>(1981)<em>.</em></p><p>As per reports, Radikaa was also among the first few to have reached Bhagyaraj's home upon hearing the news of his sudden demise.</p>