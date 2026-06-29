Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Radikaa Sarathkumar slams paparazzi at K Bhagyaraj's funeral, demands 'restraining order'

The duo is known for creating on-screen magic with films like Indru Poi Naalai Vaa (1981).
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 06:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Screengrab of Radikaa's Instagram Story

Screengrab of Radikaa's Instagram Story

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 06:59 IST
Entertainment NewsDeathControversyTrendingFuneral

Follow us on :

Follow Us