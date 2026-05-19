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Raghava Lawrence defends Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for allocating film portfolio to Egmore MLA Rajmohan

"I’m hopeful that Minister Rajmohan will deliver his best for the welfare of the film fraternity."
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 11:44 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 11:44 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil NaduTrendingJoseph Vijay

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