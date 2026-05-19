Raghava Lawrence defends Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for allocating film portfolio to Egmore MLA Rajmohan

Our Honorable Chief Minister and Nanba #CMJosephVijay surely would not have taken this decision without careful thought and consideration. Rather than reacting impulsively, let us give it some time and extend our support. I’m hopeful that Minister Raj Mohan will deliver his best… pic.twitter.com/oA1o9vKD7T
Happy to see #CMJosephVijay allocating ministries to respective elected MLAs but it's disheartening to see honorable minister #Rajmohan to be in charge as minister of Film Technology and Cinematograph Act. How would I or we as a body or as an association render our requests or…