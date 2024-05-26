Rahul Kohli recalls losing role in Marvel film 'Fantastic Four'

“Yeah, I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it but I didn’t get it, is the important thing. But on good days, I see Constantine. It will flare up once and again. And, I love all of them. On good days, you’re like, ‘Man, I’m wanted!’ People really want to see. You’re the guy that people will shout out for anything."

“On bad days, It’s a reminder that you’re not the guy. You’re not there. These are the roles you’ll never get. So, it’s sweet and it’s perspective. It’s how you feel about yourself," Kohli said on the 'Salaam Nerds' podcast.