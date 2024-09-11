'Raid 2' release date announced: Ajay Devgn’s thriller to release on February 21, 2025

Ajay Devgn’s 2018 hit, Raid, with its compelling storyline, won over audiences and became a major success. Now, the makers are preparing to launch a new chapter with IRS officer Amay Patnaik (played by Ajay Devgn). Raid 2, directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar, is set for release on February 21, 2025.

On social media, the creators revealed the release date with a post: "Bringing back the action, intensity, and suspense your way! #Raid2 releasing on 21st February 2025!" (sic)