'Rainbow Rishta' review: A balanced view of queer love

The episodes explore the stories of three singles and three couples. ‘Made In Heaven’s’ Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, doctor, actor and social media influencer, opens herself up to meeting new people. Aishwarya Ayushmaan, a human rights lawyer by day and drag queen by night, grapples with having to come out to their parents. Daniella Mendonca, a bubbly intersex woman and her fiancé, Joel, face some challenges while planning their wedding. The lesbian couple, Aneez Saikia and Sanam Choudhary, who have the support of the latter’s family, deal with the complications that arise out of house hunting. Gay couple Soham Sengupta and Suresh Ramdas, who have been together for six years, make one feel warm and fuzzy as they interact with Suresh’s niece and nephew. One of the most touching stories is of Sadam Hanjabam, an activist from Manipur, who struggles with trauma from a past relationship.