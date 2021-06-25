Raj and DK: We hate to stick to one genre

Engineers-turned-filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj and DK, say cinema was always their first love. They always knew that they would return to it no matter what other careers they choose.

From a full-fledged thriller ('Shor in the City') to a zombie comedy ('Go Goa Gone') to a horror-comedy ('Stree'), their filmography is largely filled with quality. Basking in the success of the web series 'The Family Man' (Season 2) that recently released on Amazon Prime Video, Raj and DK spoke to Showtime about their craze for films, inspirations, and the success of 'The Family Man'.

Excerpts:

Since you were dealing with a sensitive issue of the Sri Lankan Tamil conflict, how difficult was it to create the second season of 'The Family Man'?

DK: When we were conceiving the show, we knew that there would be more than one season. The challenge was to see how to tweak the characters, their emotions and incorporate the right changes. In the second part, the series focused on different plots and took us to different regions of the country. In season three we will go to a different part of the country.

Raj: We thoroughly enjoyed delivering a sequel and we've never done this before. When we started shooting for the second season, we hadn't realised that the first part did exceedingly well. Our contribution to 'The Family Man' was coming from a very true place, and it wasn't about manipulating emotions. Taking on a different region and dealing with different subjects was exciting. While making the series, we did take up a few burning questions through the characters.

From 'Shor In The City' to 'Go Goa Gone' to 'Stree', your filmography has been diverse...

DK: We were "a nobody" when we started making films but somewhere very organically we wanted to handle a different subject each time. We always make sure our films are different in content and presentation. This is just what we love doing. We know of filmmakers who scored well making a romantic or an action film and stuck to only that. But we started with '99' and went into more gritty subjects. So I think, inherently, we want to do everything. We don't think of sequels because then you are getting into familiar territory.

Raj: We are audience-turned-filmmakers. The excitement of working on a new genre each time enriches the process of storytelling. The stories with us are well marinated, where some may fall off and some others remain. We always look for a fresh take on every scene.

What inspired you to launch D2R Indie?

DK: The idea was to make more films, collaborate with other filmmakers and help out first-time filmmakers. We were looking for people who had a unique story so that we could collaborate with them and make a film together. So that instead of making one film a year, we could make two.

Raj: Through D2R Indie, we were keen on exploring unique formats. A film like 'Cinema Bandi', with new faces, may not have a commercial release, but the idea is unique. Films like these becoming a success is good news for independent cinema in India.

You both gave up a lucrative career for the love of cinema...

Raj: Given a chance, a majority of Indians would love to be filmmakers or are at least filmmakers at heart. When we made our first film, we were still working. It was just pure passion that drove us towards this profession and it is the same passion that keeps us going.

DK: That said, you can't just give up a good career and jump into something just because you are passionate about it. You have to be realistic and pragmatic. You must have your safety net ready and be aware of what you are getting into before you take the final leap.