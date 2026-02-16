Menu
Raj B Shetty to make his Kollywood debut as villain with 'Pocket Novel'

With the addition of Raj B. Shetty—a master of the unconventional—this film is shaping up to be a total game-changer for anyone who loves daring, genre-defying cinema.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 14:45 IST
