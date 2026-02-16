<p>The multi-talented Raj B Shetty, known for his impressive works in the Kannada Film Industry, for his works like <em>Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, Toby, Ondu Motteya Kathe</em> and <em>45</em>, is all set to make his Tamil Cinema debut. Touted to be an action-thriller, the movie is directed by celebrated filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja and is titled <em>Pocket Novel</em>.</p><p>"Raj B. Shetty is a name that commands respect in every cinema circle, and for good reason. Whether he’s behind the camera directing or in front of it delivering a powerhouse performance, His unique way of making the audience glued to their seats and notice. Now, by stepping into the Tamil Cinema industry, he’s proving that his talent isn't just confined to Kannada cinema and the great talent knows no language barriers,” said an insider close to the project.</p>.<p>“Yes, Raj B Shetty is making his Kollywood debut with Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s film. He will be playing the main antagonist in the movie and will be seen taking on the protagonist. Vijay Sethupathi is the lead and will romance Malavika Mohanan in the film,” added a source close to the project.</p><p>“After months of meticulous planning and preparation, the team has completed its pre-production. The film has now moved into its next big phase, with shooting officially kicking off today in Chennai,” concluded the source.</p><p>Thiagarajan Kumararaja is one of the celebrated filmmakers in Kollywood, who has caught everyone’s attention with his work in <em>Aaranya Kaandam</em> (2010) and <em>Super Deluxe</em> (2019). Now, he’s reuniting with Vijay Sethupathi, and the buzz is already through the roof. With the addition of Raj B. Shetty—a master of the unconventional—this film is shaping up to be a total game-changer for anyone who loves daring, genre-defying cinema.</p>