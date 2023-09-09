Raj Shetty’s world of violence

The intercutting in 'Toby' can be viewed as Raj’s explanation of what prompted the violence. On the other hand, the weaving of violence with devotional songs in 'GGVV' portrays the idea of justice as beyond the human realm. The fight sequences at the end of both films bring some unresolved matters to the surface. In both films, these sequences beg and plead for the wounds and anger underneath to be understood. In all instances there is an attempt to ‘decriminalise’ the violence and draw viewers' attention to something that is beyond the violence.