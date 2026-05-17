'Rajini is not cheap or low-standard': Tamil star clarifies he's not jealous of CM Vijay, defends his visit to MK Stalin
Tamil superstar and veteran actor Rajinikanth has broken his silence on the long-standing rumour that he was unhappy with Joseph Vijay's Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections win. Debunking the rumours, he said that he's not jealous of Vijay's win.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth holds a press conference at his residence in Poes Garden.
He says, "I am holding this press meet because many criticisms are being made about me in connection with the election. If I do not respond to them, they will become accepted as the… pic.twitter.com/5gwzbKt13u