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'Rajini is not cheap or low-standard': Tamil star clarifies he's not jealous of CM Vijay, defends his visit to MK Stalin

Tamil superstar and veteran actor Rajinikanth has broken his silence on the long-standing rumour that he was unhappy with Joseph Vijay's Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections win. Debunking the rumours, he said that he's not jealous of Vijay's win.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 07:14 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 07:14 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTrendingRajinikanthJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

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