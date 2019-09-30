Rajini-Latha picture on ‘Darbar’ sets Twitter alight

A dashing Rajinikanth clad in a police uniform sitting cross-legged in his signature stylish look and his love of 37 years, Latha, wrapping both her hands around his neck on the sets of the superstar’s latest film Darbar.

The charming picture of Rajinikanth and his wife Latha set micro-blogging site Twitter on fire on Monday with #LathaRajinikanth trending in India with thousands of the superstar’s fans re-tweeting and like the photos posted on the site.

“Couple goals”, “lovely picture”, “ever-lasting love”, “love bond”, “what a love” and “picture of the day” are some of the compliments that the duo received from millions of fans on the social media.

My God! He has a very charming wife who has maintained herself so well even in this age & perhaps reason for Rajini going on so far steadily. There is a woman behind every successful man & also behind every unsuccessful man because women ultimately make or break #LathaRajinikanth — Vijay Chauhan (@Vijay_agneepath) September 30, 2019

Pic of the day ❤️ 1000 thanks to the person who took this photo of Superstar Rajinikanth and his life partner Latha ma'am at #Darbar shooting spot. What a lovely moment... cutest pair ever! 😍 @ARMurugadoss @soundaryaarajni @ash_r_dhanush @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan pic.twitter.com/1d36ChQXXA — PETTA (@petta_movie) September 30, 2019

Though ageing, Rajinikanth takes immense efforts to not to let his age show up on the screen. At the same time, the actor doesn’t take any efforts to hide his personality in real life – he often dresses in plain kurta and never wears make-up at public functions.

Cinema sets are always special for Rajinikanth and Latha as their love blossomed when the actor was shooting for his super-hit movie Thillu Mullu in 1980. Latha, then a student of the prestigious Ethiraj College, had requested Rajinikanth for a meeting for an interview and when she met the actor on the sets, it was love at first sight for the superstar.

There was no looking back from then – they got married the next year and have been happily leading their lives together for 38 years now.

Rajinikanth, the 68-year-old Tamil superstar whose fan following transcends geographical boundaries and mere presence on the screen ignite theatres, is currently shooting for Darbar set to be released for the harvest festival of Pongal in January 2020.

Darbar, being produced by Lyca Productions, could possibly be Rajinikanth’s last film before he takes a plunge in politics by mid-2020 to prepare his yet-to-be-launched political party to face the 2021 assembly polls.

The high-budget film is being directed by ace filmmaker A R Murugadoss who is joining hands with Rajinikanth for the first time. Rajinikanth is donning the role of a police officer in the movie after a gap of more than two decades – some of his blockbusters have been movies in which he had worn the khaki uniform.