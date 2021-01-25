Rajini starrer 'Annaatthe' to release on November 4

  Jan 25 2021
"Annaatthe", featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, is slated to be released on November 4, the makers announced on Monday.

Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, said the movie will hit the screens during the Diwali festival.

"#Annaatthe will be releasing on November 4th, 2021! Get ready for #AnnaattheDeepavali!" the tweet on the production banner's official Twitter account read.

The movie was previously scheduled to be released in January during Pongal holiday.

Production on the film, directed by Siva, was halted in late December after four of the film crew tested positive for COVID-19 on location in Hyderabad, while Rajinikanth tested negative for the disease.

But, the 70-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital following fluctuation in blood pressure.

"Annaatthe" also stars Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead, with Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. 

