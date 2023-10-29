Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan finish Mumbai schedule of TJ Gnanavel's film

"When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170. Reunion on screens after 33 years! #Thalaivar170 is gonna be double dose of legends! @rajinikanth @SrBachchan. Done with MUMBAI Schedule. @tjgnan @LycaProductions #Subaskaran @gkmtamilkumaran #Thalaivar170Team," Lyca Productions posted on its official X page.