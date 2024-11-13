Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 'Coolie' to release on May 1? Here's what we know

<p>Since the news of Rajinikanth teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj was announced, the anticipation of Thalaivar playing a dreaded gangster Deva has skyrocketed. Fans of Thalaivar are eager to see the director’s take on the superstar, having already crafted milestone films for actors like Kamal Haasan, 'Thalapathy' Vijay, Karthi, and Suriya. </p><p>Since Tuesday morning social media is abuzz with the release date of <em>Coolie</em>. Several reports suggest that the makers have locked the release date and are planning to release it on May 1, 2025, Labour Day.</p>.<p>An insider revealed, 'May 1 is looking less likely, and although May 8 was once discussed, it has since been postponed to August due to heavy post-production needs. Lokesh, however, is known for his fast-paced work and can easily meet or beat the deadline. It wouldn’t be surprising if they made May 1 the official release date."</p><p>The year 2025 will be a challenging one for the distributors and producers as several big-budgeted films are lined up for the release. On the other hand, Rajinikanth, who is completing 50 years in cinema, is eager to release two films—<em>Coolie</em> in the summer and <em>Jailer 2</em> around Diwali as a treat for his fans.</p><p>Announced in April 2024, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film, <em>Coolie</em>, is centered around gold trafficking and features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra Rao, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and others. Produced by Kalanidhi Maran under Sun Pictures banner the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.</p>