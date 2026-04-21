<p>The highly anticipated reunion of Superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar has reached a major milestone, as <em>Jailer 2</em> officially concludes its filming.</p><p>Following an impressively efficient shoot, producers Sun Pictures announced the wrap-up across social media, sharing celebratory images of the cast and crew. Several photos from the celebration were shared on social media, and the images are now going viral.</p>.Pawan Kalyan joins Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2' after Shah Rukh Khan’s exit.<p>In the pictures, Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar, along with the makers are seen cutting a cake to celebrate this special day.</p><p>Sharing the photos, Sun Pictures wrote, “Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivaru Nerandharam! ⭐💥 It’s a wrap for #Jailer2 😎."</p>.<p>As soon as the news was shared, fans showed their excitement for the film in the comments section.</p><p>“Something I’ve been waiting for Jailer 2 ❤️💎,” said a user.</p><p>“70+ age still Aura ❤️🔥,” said another.</p><p>Another one wrote, “1000 Cr of KW loading 🔥🔥🔥”</p><p>The production now moves into the post-production stage, keeping the project well on track for its global release.</p>.Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' footage leaked, makers react as clips go viral.<p>Recently, the production house faced a setback when leaked movie footage circulated online. The makers also acknowledged the leak and issued a public statement regarding the leaked material.</p><p>The highly anticipated sequel, <em>Jailer 2</em>, marks the return of Rajinikanth as the formidable Tiger Muthuvel Pandian reuniting with ShivRajkumar and Mohanlal reprising their iconic roles.</p>.Jailer 2: Jatin Sarna opens up about playing a key antagonist challenging Rajinikanth.<p>This cinematic powerhouse features an expanded cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Jatin Sarna, alongside returning favourites Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu.</p><p>With a special cameo by Power Star Pawan Kalyan, the film is produced by Sun Pictures and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Music is scored by Anirudh Ravichander, and the movie is all set to release on August 12.</p>