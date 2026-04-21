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Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar wrap up ‘Jailer 2’, celebrate the completion in style

The highly anticipated sequel, Jailer 2, marks the return of Rajinikanth as the formidable Tiger Muthuvel Pandian reuniting with Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal reprising their iconic roles.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:31 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaTrendingRajinikanthNelson Dilipkumar

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