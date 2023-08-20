Rajinikanth falls at Yogi Adityanath’s feet, pics go viral

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is on a spiritual tour in North India, visited Lucknow and met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.
Rajini held a 'courtesy meeting' with UP Chief Minister at the latter's residence upon his arrival from Jharkhand.
On his arrival, Rajini greeted Yogi by falling on his feet has captured everyone’s curiosity to be amusing or bizarre. The Southern superstar’s ‘gesture’ towards Yogi has sparked an online debate on social media platforms and has received mixed reactions.
Yogi in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday shared a picture with Rajinikanth and wrote, "प्रख्यात फिल्म अभिनेता श्री रजनीकांत जी से आज लखनऊ स्थित सरकारी आवास पर शिष्टाचार भेंट हुई।" (sic).
Rajini arrived in the city for the special screening of 'Jailer', which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
Rajinikanth had last week visited Himalayas a day before the release of his latest film 'Jailer'.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Jailer' hit the screens worldwide on August 10. The movie also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff and others.