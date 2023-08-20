Rajinikanth falls at Yogi Adityanath’s feet, pics go viral

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is on a spiritual tour in North India, visited Lucknow and met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

Rajini held a 'courtesy meeting' with UP Chief Minister at the latter's residence upon his arrival from Jharkhand.

On his arrival, Rajini greeted Yogi by falling on his feet has captured everyone’s curiosity to be amusing or bizarre. The Southern superstar’s ‘gesture’ towards Yogi has sparked an online debate on social media platforms and has received mixed reactions.