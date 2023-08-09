Rajinikanth on pilgrimage to Himalayas ahead of 'Jailer' release, spotted at Dehradun airport

The whole nation in euphoria mood as just few hours left the for the release of superstar Rajinikanth’s film Jailer. The joyous Rajini fans are elated to witness their idol on the silver screen after two years.
Just a day ahead of the release, superstar Rajinikanth jetted off to the Himalayas for a spiritual vacation. Rajini has made it a personal practice to go to the Himalayas ahead of the release of his films.
A video of him arriving at the Dehradun airport made its way to the public and is going viral on social media. In the video, the energetic Rajini is seen exiting the airport casually dressed in white t-shirt and black lower. ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth also posed for few lucky fans before leaving the airport.
However, Rajini couldn’t go to Himalayas during the release of his movie Annaatthe in 2021 due to Covid-19-related regulations.
Fans not just in India, but across the globe have been making special arrangements to celebrate Rajini's film as the movie shows him a ferocious jailer. The movie is a full-fledged action entertainer and is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is produced by Sun Pictures.