Rajinikanth on pilgrimage to Himalayas ahead of 'Jailer' release, spotted at Dehradun airport

The whole nation in euphoria mood as just few hours left the for the release of superstar Rajinikanth’s film Jailer. The joyous Rajini fans are elated to witness their idol on the silver screen after two years.

Just a day ahead of the release, superstar Rajinikanth jetted off to the Himalayas for a spiritual vacation. Rajini has made it a personal practice to go to the Himalayas ahead of the release of his films.