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Rajinikanth reveals why he didn't publicly wish Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 22.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 10:01 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil NaduTrendingRajinikanthJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

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