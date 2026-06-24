Rajinikanth reveals why he didn't publicly wish Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on his birthday

<p>Tamil Nadu superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnikanth">Rajinikanth</a> has finally addressed the burning question of why he didn't publicly wish <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> on his birthday.</p><p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 22. While several celebrities had wished the actor-turned-politician on social media, fans noticed that Rajinikanth hadn't wished him.</p><p>Rajinikanth, who attended the launch event of his upcoming film in Chennai on June 24, has finally revealed the reason behind skipping the wish.</p><p>While Rajinikanth was leaving the venue after the event in his car, a reporter asked him why he didn't wish Vijay publicly.</p><p>Rajinikanth responded to the question saying that he had already wished the actor-turned-politician on call.</p><p>"I already wished him through a call," Rajinikanth said. </p>.'Dharman': Rajinikanth reveals why film with Kamal Haasan faced triple director shake-up as title & first-look poster unveiled.<p>During the launch event, Rajinikanth also said that he feels hesitant whenever he is invited to deliver a speech.</p><p>He insisted that he has now accepted the public criticism that comes with being a public figure. He added that no matter what he say or does, people always have something to say.</p><p>On the professional front, Rajinikanth has a few projects in his kitty. He will be next seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's <em>Jailer 2.</em></p><p>Rajinikanth will also be headlining an upcoming film produced by Kamal Haasan. The title and first-look of the film was unveiled on June 24.</p><p>The filming for <em>Dharman</em> is set to begin on June 25.</p>