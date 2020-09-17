Rajinikanth sends 'get well soon' message to die-hard fan in hospital

Murali, a die-hard fan of Rajinikanth, was in for a surprise in his hospital bed in Mumbai when he heard an audio of the Tamil superstar personally wishing him a speedy recovery from Covid-19 and a kidney ailment.

The audio message in which Rajinikanth asks his fan to “stay strong” as “nothing (wrong) will happen” was released to the media by his publicist Riyaz K Ahmed.

“Murali... This is Rajinikanth speaking. Nothing (wrong) will happen to you, kanna (my dear). I will pray to God and (I am confident) you will be back home soon after recovery. Once you come back home, please come and meet me along with your family. Be strong. I will pray to God,” Rajinikanth is heard telling his fan in the 22-second audio.

The audio message came after Murali, through his son Darshan’s Twitter handle, expressed his “last wish”— Rajinikanth should work towards increasing the income to Rs 25,000 per person after “coming to power in 2021.”

“My only worry is I am going soon without working towards you attaining the throne,” Murali had written in his tweet, that featured a picture of him from the hospital bed.

Immediately after Rajini’s audio message was made public, Murali took to Twitter to express his “profound joy” over Rajinikanth wishing him a speedy recovery.

“I got the blessings of Rajinikanth. Miracle and wonder happened (in my life). I have tested negative for Covid-19 and with the prayers from the fans of Rajinikanth, I am sure I will recover from the kidney-related ailment too,” he tweeted.

Rajinikanth, who enjoys a demi-god status among millions of his fans across the globe, is planning to launch his political party that would contest the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu due in the first half of 2021.