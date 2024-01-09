JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Rajinikanth-starrer 'Lal Salaam' gets new release date

Directed by Aishwarya Rajnikanth, the film was previously scheduled to be released during the Pongal festival in January.
Last Updated 09 January 2024, 15:40 IST

Follow Us

Chennai: Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth, will now hit the screens on February 9.

Directed by Aishwarya Rajnikanth, the film was previously scheduled to be released during the Pongal festival in January.

Production house Lyca Productions shared the new release date on its official X page.

'LAL SALAAM hits the big screen on February 9th 2024! Save the date!' the banner announced on Tuesday.

Presented by A Subaskaran, the film has AR Rahman on board as music composer.

Rajinikanth's last big-screen outing was Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, backed by Sun Pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 January 2024, 15:40 IST)
Entertainment NewsTrendingRajinikanth

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT