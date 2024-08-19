Rajinikanth-starrer 'Vettaiyan' to release on October 10

At the box office, it will clash with Suriya's Kanguva (October 10) and the Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra, which releases on October 11.

Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan in key roles.