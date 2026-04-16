<p>Tamil cinema appears to be struggling with content security as high-profile leaks continue to plague major productions. Following the recent unauthorized <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/six-arrested-in-tamil-nadu-for-jana-nayagan-online-leak-over-300-piracy-links-blocked-3966111">release of Thalapathy Vijay’s </a><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/six-arrested-in-tamil-nadu-for-jana-nayagan-online-leak-over-300-piracy-links-blocked-3966111">Jana Nayagan</a></em>, the industry has been hit again. Key footage from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajinikanth">Rajinikanth</a>’s highly anticipated <em>Jailer 2</em> has been leaked and is currently circulating across social media platforms.</p><p>The breach has left both the production house and fans in a state of disbelief. Swiftly acting on this security lapse, Sun Pictures issued an official statement addressing the leak. </p>.Pawan Kalyan joins Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2' after Shah Rukh Khan’s exit.<p>“We would like to bring to your attention that a Video clip from the sets of 'Jailer 2' is currently being circulated on social media platforms.</p><p>Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips.</p><p>We kindly request members of the media and fans club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts.</p>.Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan condemn ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak, call for strict action against piracy.<p>Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” read the statement.</p><p>Well, this isn't the first time a Rajinikanth project has been compromised. Earlier, his film <em>Coolie,</em> directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, dealt with a similar breach. In that instance, unauthorised footage of Nagarjuna captured on set was leaked and widely circulated online.</p><p>Over the years, Tamil cinema has been grappling with leaks, from "behind-the-scenes" clips to full movie pirate copies. This ongoing trend has become a major issue for the industry and has caused significant losses to many production houses.</p><p><strong>About </strong><em><strong>Jailer 2</strong></em></p><p><em>Jailer 2</em> is an action-comedy directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is backed by Sun Pictures. The movie stars a powerhouse ensemble of cinema legends. From Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Pawan Kalyan to Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan, the film is loaded with seasoned talent. This action thriller is said to elevate the stakes for Tiger Muthuvel Pandian as he embarks on a dangerous new mission. The highly anticipated sequel is all set for a Summer 2026 release.</p>