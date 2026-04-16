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Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' footage leaked, makers react as clips go viral

Key footage from Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated Jailer 2 has been leaked and is currently circulating across social media platforms.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:34 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 13:34 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingRajinikanthsun picturesNelson Dilipkumar

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