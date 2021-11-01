Rajinikanth's swag to D Imman's tunes: 4 reasons to watch 'Annaatthe'

Kollywood legend Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Annaatthe is set to hit the screens on November 4 much to the delight of 'Superstar' fans. The film has been directed by Siva and marks his first collaboration with the mass hero. It is set in the Tamil heartland and caters to the family audience. Here are four reasons to watch the 'Diwali dhamaka'.

It's a Rajinikanth film

Rajinikanth remains Tamil cinema's biggest brand despite the emergence of younger stars. This became amply clear when his sci-fi thriller 2.0 opened to a thunderous response not only in Tamil Nadu but also in the Hindi market. His mere association with the film makes it a big deal for die-hard supporters. Moreover, Annaatthe features him in a 'desi' avatar that is likely to appeal to those who liked his work in films like Muthu and Padayappa. The trailer suggests that the biggie will feature plenty of punch dialogues, that are likely to cater to the masses.

Siva in his comfort zone

Siva is widely regarded as the go-to filmmaker for action-packed dramas with an emotional storyline. Viswasam, for example, emerged as a blockbuster mainly because it did justice to Ajith Kumar's image and featured a gripping storyline about the bond between a father and his daughter. Similarly, the sister sentiment added depth to Vedalam. Annaatthe, judging by the trailer, is the story of a caring brother who is willing to move heaven and earth to protect his sister. The emotional core might prove to be a feast for the audience if the execution is up to the mark.

Lady Superstars in the house

Rajinikanth will be seen alongside three 'Lady Superstars'--Meena, Khushbu and Nayanthara--in Annaatthe. The three performers share a strong professional rapport with Rajinikanth. Meena acted alongside Rajini in Muthu. Similarly, Khushbu was last seen with him in Pandian, which released in theatres nearly 25 years ago. Nayan, on the other hand, has romanced him in Chandramukhi and Darbar. The film features Keethy Suresh, who won a National Award for her work in Mahanati, as Thalaivar's sister and many feel that her scenes will be the surprise package of the movie.

D Imman at his best

D Imman, the 'maestro of rural melody', garnered a fair deal of attention with his work in Viswasam. The Adchithooku track, in particular, appealed to the family audience because of his lively arrangement. The musician has apparently hit the jackpot again with Annaatthe as the title song, which marks Rajinikanth's last collaboration with the late S P Balasubrahmanyam, which has become quite popular. It will be a treat to watch these songs come alive on the big screen.