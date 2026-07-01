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Rajkumar Hirani reveals he didn't want son to act, Vir cited '3 Idiots' example to convince him

Rajkumar Hirani recently revealed that he was taken aback when his son Vir Hirani decided to step into acting despite showing interest in direction and filmmaking.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 11:59 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 11:59 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingRajkumar HiraniFilmyzilla

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