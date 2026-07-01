Rajkumar Hirani reveals he didn't want son to act, Vir cited '3 Idiots' example to convince him

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajkumar-hirani">Rajkumar Hirani</a> recently revealed that he was taken aback when his son Vir Hirani, who is all set to make his OTT debut, decided to step into acting despite showing interest in direction and filmmaking.</p><p>Rajkumar said that he initially tried to push him towards direction but Vir had other plans.</p><p>"He was in school, he learnt (filmmaking) by himself, and he was making short films, and very good short films. I was surprised when one day he came and said, 'I don't want to make a film'. So, I said 'Okay, don't make it, no problem, what do you want to do?'," Rajkumar told PTI.</p><p>"I thought he wanted to do something else but he said he wants to act. I was like, 'What has happened?' because he had worked with me on 'Sanju' for six months, so I think something happened to him, watching Ranbir (Kapoor) perform and all," Rajkumar added.</p>.Vikrant Massey turns producer for Netflix’s 'Musafir Cafe'; teaser out.<p>Rajkumar further added that he tried talking Vir out of acting but he used an example from <em>3 Idiots</em> to convince him.</p><p>"I had never seen him act, so I was totally pushing him to this side (filmmaking). He heard me out and then he said, 'You made <em>3 Idiots</em> in which you said that you should do what you like,' so it came and hit me," Rajkumar said.</p><p>The example left Rajkumar dumbfolded, who then asked Vir to learn the craft.</p><p>"After that I couldn't (tell him anything). I just told him don't just get up and say that I want to do it, do theatre, go and learn somewhere. So, then he spent five to six years doing all that," Rajkumar recalled.</p>.'Hero hai, you can't say anything': Ssunita Ahuja opens up about Govinda's extra-marital affairs on 'Lock Upp'.<p>Vir is now set to make his OTT debut with <em>Pritam and Pedro</em> alongside Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani.</p><p>Rajkumar serves as the creator, co-writer and producer of the series. Interestingly, the series marks Rajkumar's streaming debut.</p><p>The series, based on cyber security, is directed by Avinash Arun of <em>Pataal Lok</em> fame.</p><p>The story revolves around the chaotic partnership between a seasoned cop, played by Arshad, who prefers old-school methods and a tech-savvy guy, played by Vir, who relies on modern technology for investigations.</p><p>The series, Rajkumar said, was inspired by Amit Dubey's books, <em>Hidden Files</em> and <em>Return of the Trojan Horse</em>.</p><p><em>Pritam and Pedro</em> is set to release on JioHotstar on July 3. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Mona Singh, with cameo appearances by Sanjay Dutt and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag.</p><p><em>(With inputs from PTI)</em></p>