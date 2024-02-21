Rakul Preet Singh marries Jackky Bhagnani in Goa; See first wedding pics

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who have been dating each other for a long time, tied the knot in Goa.
The couple tied the knot according to traditional Hindu rituals.
The duo gave their fans and followers a peek into their wedding by sharing a string of photos on Instagram and captioned, Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni (sic).
The wedding pictures captured everyone's hearts and attention and is going viral on social media platforms.
(Published 21 February 2024, 15:49 IST)