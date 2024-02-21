JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Rakul Preet Singh marries Jackky Bhagnani in Goa; See first wedding pics

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani officially confirmed the news of their wedding on social media by sharing their wedding pictures. Best wishes came pouring down on the lovely couple as they sealed their relationship in Goa in the presence of close family members and friends. Here are some breathtakingly beautiful pictures of the lovely couple from its fairytale-like wedding.
Last Updated 21 February 2024, 15:49 IST

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who have been dating each other for a long time, tied the knot in Goa.

Credit: Instagram/@jackkybhagnani

The couple tied the knot according to traditional Hindu rituals.

Credit: Instagram/@jackkybhagnani

The duo gave their fans and followers a peek into their wedding by sharing a string of photos on Instagram and captioned, Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni (sic).

Credit: Instagram/@jackkybhagnani

The wedding pictures captured everyone's hearts and attention and is going viral on social media platforms.

Credit: Instagram/@jackkybhagnani

