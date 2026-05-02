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Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports drama ‘Peddi’ set for global release on June 4

Ending the uncertainty surrounding its timeline, the production house has formally announced June 4th as the definitive release date for this upcoming action saga.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 06:46 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaram charanTrendingFilmyzilla

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