<p>Following a string of delays, the makers of the Ram Charan starrer Peddi have locked their theatrical window. Ending the uncertainty surrounding its timeline, the production house has formally announced June 4th as the definitive release date for this upcoming action saga.</p><p>After a brief delay from its late-April launch, the makers have finalized early June for the film’s theatrical run. This new date ensures the action epic hits the big screen right as the IPL fever cools down, giving it a clear path at the box office.</p>.Peddi postponed again; Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's film to now release in June.<p>On Friday evening, the makers made the official announcement through social media, sharing a new poster from the film featuring Ram Charan. They wrote, "Grit is his story. Determination is his weapon. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 4th JUNE, 2026."</p>.<p>Touted as one of the most awaited releases of 2026, Peddi features a fresh and exciting on-screen pairing, marking the first time Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will share the screen as romantic leads.</p><p>Earlier, Ram Charan during the promotions of Rakasa hinted that the film is not delayed. In a video shared on social media, Ram Charan was seen saying, "Promote your film well, Peddi won’t be late."</p>.<p>Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film, along with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, also features Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.</p>.Ram Charan suffers cut above eye on ‘Peddi’ shoot, source confirms no serious damage.<p>The Telugu film set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, centers on a spirited villager who unites his community to defend their pride and fight for identity against a powerful rival through sports. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with AR Rahman composing the music, the film is one of the most anticipated films in recent times.</p>