<p>Actor Ram Charan has stirred up a social media storm after a couple of goof-ups at the music launch event of his upcoming film <em>Peddi</em>.</p><p>The actor, who attended the event in Bhopal along with AR Rahman, Janhvi Kapoor and the rest of the team, ended up leaving fans baffled with his hilarious goof-ups.</p><p>Ram accidentally called Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as a"footballer".</p><p>And if that wasn't enough, he also ended mixing up Bihar and Bhopal and addressed the Bhopal crowd as "people of Bihar".</p><p>The accidental double trouble created by Ram sent the internet into a hilarious frenzy.</p>.'You're a gangster': Ram Charan praises 'Peddi' co-star Divyenndu's performance.<p>It all started during a rapid fire interaction when the actor was asked to describe Indian cricketers in a few words.</p><p>When asked about Sachin Tendulkar, the actor called his career a “long, legendary run”. He called MS Dhoni as “calm and cool”, and referred to Rohit Sharma as “everybody’s man”. He described Virat Kohli with just one word, “Fire”.</p><p>However, things went haywire when he was asked about Jasprit Bumrah.</p><p>Ram confused cricket with football and replied, “Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am your biggest fan. I love football and football ko itne aage bada rahe ho. Love you, sir.” </p><p>As soon as the videos of Ram addressing Bumrah as a footballer went viral, it turned into a meme fest with netizens trolling the actor for the unconventional mix-up.</p>.<p>However, the RRR actor soon realised his mistake and issued an apology, calling it “a genuine human error”.</p><p>Taking to X, Ram clarified the mix-up and wrote, “Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd.”</p><p>He further added, I “truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot.”</p>.'Drishyam 3' box office collection: Mohanlal's thriller storms past Rs 100 crore worldwide.<p>While the back-to-back goof-ups started a viral laughing storm, some fans came to the actor's defense and said it could happen with anyone. Many called the <em>Game Changer</em> actor “humble” for making the effort of apologising to the cricketer.</p><p>Meanwhile, the trailer for Ram Charan's sports action drama <em>Peddi</em> was launched on May 18 in Mumbai. </p><p>Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, the film is inspired by the real-life story of a highly gifted, local daily-wage sportsman named Peddi Raju. </p><p>Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, apart from Ram Charan and Divyenndu, the sports action drama also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. </p><p><em>Peddi</em> is set for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026.</p>