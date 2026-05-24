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'A genuine human error': Ram Charan calls Jasprit Bumrah a footballer, later apologises

The actor, who attended the event in Bhopal along with AR Rahman, Janhvi Kapoor and the rest of the team, ended up leaving fans baffled with his hilarious goof-ups.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 07:11 IST
Entertainment Newsram charanJanhvi KapoorJasprit BumrahTrendingNew filmFilmyzilla

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