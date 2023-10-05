Home
Ram Charan completes Ayyappa 'Deeksha' at Siddhivinayak Temple

Ram Charan, dressed in his 'Deeksha' attire and walking barefoot, attracted a fan frenzy as he made his way to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 03:46 IST

Ram Charan, who is a devoted Ayyappa follower recently concluded his Ayyappa Deeksha at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. This spiritual journey is a testament to his unwavering faith and commitment.

The Ayyappa Deeksha is a sacred vow observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa. During this period, Ram Charan pledge to follow strict rules and regulations, including wearing only a black kurta and the Ayyappa Mala.

Ram Charan, dressed in his Deeksha attire and walking barefoot, attracted a fan frenzy as he made his way to the Siddhivinayak Temple.

The Siddhivinayak Temple holds a unique place in the hearts of devotees, and for Ram Charan, it served as the perfect location to conclude his Ayyappa Deeksha.

It's worth noting that Ram Charan has a history of practising Ayyappa Deeksha, having undertaken it even during RRR. This time, he observed it for his newborn daughter, Klin Kaara. His dedication to balancing his professional commitments and spiritual pursuits is truly commendable.

Entertainment NewsEntertainmentTelugu cinemaram charanLord Ayyappa

