Ram Charan completes Ayyappa 'Deeksha' at Siddhivinayak Temple

Ram Charan, who is a devoted Ayyappa follower recently concluded his Ayyappa Deeksha at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. This spiritual journey is a testament to his unwavering faith and commitment.

The Ayyappa Deeksha is a sacred vow observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa. During this period, Ram Charan pledge to follow strict rules and regulations, including wearing only a black kurta and the Ayyappa Mala.

Ram Charan, dressed in his Deeksha attire and walking barefoot, attracted a fan frenzy as he made his way to the Siddhivinayak Temple.