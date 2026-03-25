<p>Mega Power Star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/author/ram-charan">Ram Charan</a> allegedly suffered an injury while filming a key action sequence for his upcoming sports drama, <em>Peddi</em>. This news triggered a massive wave on social media, sparking concerns about his well-being. Several well-wishes from the film industry and fans have started pouring in.</p><p>Current reports indicate that the injury is not severe, though he will likely require some rest to recover before returning to the sets. However, neither the filmmakers nor Ram Charan has issued any official statement regarding the incident as of now.</p>.Release of Ram Charan's upcoming movie 'Peddi' postponed: Check out exact date, poster and other details.<p>Meanwhile, a source from the actor's camp confirmed the injury to <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/telugu-cinema/ram-charans-team-confirms-actor-sustained-injury-while-shooting-action-sequence-for-peddi-takes-no-break-101774415681669.html">Hindustan Times</a> and said: "The actor sustained a cut just above his eye, which necessitated four sutures (stitches). " The injury required immediate medical attention and was not as severe as initially feared.</p>.Ram Charan spotted filming in Delhi for 'Peddi', leaked visuals ignite fan frenzy.<p>Further clarifying, the source said Charan's injury was located above the eye rather than in the eye itself. Contrary to reports of a break, the actor has not taken any time off and has already returned to the set. The source concluded that the injury was minor and there is no cause for concern and filming is proceeding as scheduled.</p>.Ram Charan begins 'Peddi' shoot in Mysuru with grand song sequence.<p>Specific details regarding the injury remain undisclosed at this time. No official statement has been released from the makers or the actor yet. It is advisable to wait for the official update on his health and not to rely on or endorse unverified social media claims.</p>.<p>About <em><strong>Peddi</strong></em></p><p>The upcoming sports film <em>Peddi</em> is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas in association with IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film features music by AR Rahman. With the title officially revealed in March 2025, the sports drama is shaping up to be a massive release.</p>