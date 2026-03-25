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Ram Charan suffers cut above eye on ‘Peddi’ shoot, source confirms no serious damage

This news triggered a massive wave on social media, sparking concerns about his well-being.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:41 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaram charanTrendingFilmyzilla

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