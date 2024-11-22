Ram Charan’s 'Game Changer' pre-release event to be held in US on December 21

<p>After the mega success of the trailer launch of Ram Charan starter <em>Game Changer</em>, the makers have planned another event for the Telugu audience. Making it a grandeur, the makers have kept a pre-release event in the United States. In a first for Indian cinema, S Shankar's <em>Game Changer</em> will have an extravagant pre-release event at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas in the USA on December 21, 2024. </p><p>Organized by Charisma Dreams’ Rajesh Kallepalli, this historic celebration is a milestone for Telugu and Indian cinema. A multifaceted entrepreneur, philanthropist and community leader, Kallepalli has excelled in fields ranging from IT consulting and restaurant chains to real estate and film production, making him the perfect choice to lead such a monumental event.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh said, "It’s an honor to organize the first-ever pre-release event of this scale for an Indian film in the USA. I thank Ram Charan Garu, director Shankar Garu, and the producer Dil Raju Garu and Shirish Garu for this opportunity. We are planning to make this event a grand success."</p><p>With the immense success of the movie posters, songs like ‘Jaragandi Jaragandi’ and ‘Ra Matcha Ra,’ and the teaser, expectations are high for the pre-release event. Ram Charan’s fans are excitedly looking forward to the spectacular cinematic experience crafted by S Shankar.</p><p>The movie is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios banners and is scheduled to release on 10th January, 2025. </p>