Ram Charan's 'Peddi' scripts history with $100K North America pre-sales in just 4 hours

<p>'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan is rewriting history with his upcoming rural sports drama, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/ram-charan-and-janhvi-kapoors-sports-drama-peddi-set-for-global-release-on-june-4-3988341">Peddi</a>. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has already taken North America by storm, smashing through the $100K mark in just four hours after the bookings opened. This spectacular start to the movie has scripted a new record for the fastest ticket sales for any Indian film within a 24-hour window, proving that the hype for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-charan">Ram Charan</a>'s sports drama is very real.</p><p>For a film that hasn’t even unveiled its trailer yet, this spectacular response is nothing short of sensational. The pre-sales reflect both the massive response to Ram Charan’s sports drama and Buchi Babu Sana’s distinct filmmaking.</p>.<p>North American distribution is being handled by Prathyangira Cinemas, and their release strategy is nothing short of ambitious. Along with North America, the movie will also be released in Sri Lanka, Australia, Singapore, and several other countries.</p><p>Interestingly, Peddi has sparked extraordinary curiosity with its limited promotional material. Only two songs, two glimpses, and a handful of striking posters have been released so far, yet each drop has received an overwhelming response. The aesthetic, the mood, the raw rural intensity, and Charan’s rugged makeover have together created a powerful wave of excitement among audiences.</p>.Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports drama ‘Peddi’ set for global release on June 4.<p>The upcoming theatrical trailer, which the team has already locked, is expected to take the hype to an entirely new level.</p><p>Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi is set for a massive Pan-India release on June 4th, with premiere shows scheduled on June 3rd.</p>