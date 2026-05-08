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Ram Charan's 'Peddi' scripts history with $100K North America pre-sales in just 4 hours

The pre-sales reflect both the massive response to Ram Charan’s sports drama and Buchi Babu Sana’s distinct filmmaking.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:57 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 07:57 IST
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