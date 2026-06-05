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Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ storms box office past Rs 135 cr worldwide on first day

The film set records as one of the highest openers in Ram Charan's illustrious career.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 07:14 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 07:14 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaram charanbox officeJanhvi KapoorTrendingFilmyzilla

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