Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ storms box office past Rs 135 cr worldwide on first day

<p>Ram Charan starrer <em>Peddi</em> took a massive opening on its first day (June 4, 2026), grossing over Rs 135 crore+ worldwide. Domestically, the movie brought in approximately Rs 93 crore across all languages. The film set records as one of the highest openers in Ram Charan's illustrious career.</p><p>In celebration of this massive box-office haul, the makers hit social media to drop an exclusive celebratory poster for the fans. They wrote, “Box office CHAMPION - #PEDDI SIR 💥💥💥💥💥💥 135.36 CR+ GROSS WW on Day 1 ❤️🔥❤️🔥”</p>.<p>While the sports drama continues to draw strong crowds - with Ram Charan earning widespread acclaim for his intense performance in the titular role - the film has faced early social media backlash regarding Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma. </p><p>A section of netizens has criticised the makers for reducing her role to mere eye candy. The bulk of this massive total was driven by Telugu viewers, with the film grossing over Rs 55 crore across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.</p>.'Peddi' movie review: A compelling struggle that never lands.<p>This strong performance was heavily due to the approval of early shows and revised ticket pricing by the government, which helped the movie's theatrical run. The film also posted impressive collection numbers across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, while maintaining a decent, steady performance throughout the Northern belt.</p>.<p><strong>About </strong><em><strong>Peddi</strong></em></p><p>Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas under producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film's music has been composed by A R Rahman.</p>