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Ram Gopal Varma applauds “Slashing and Smashing” success of Riteish Deshmukh’s 'Raja Shivaji'

After a thunderous opening that was received well by both critics and fans, the film recently received a BIG shoutout from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 08:10 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 08:10 IST
Entertainment NewsRiteish DeshmukhRam Gopal VarmaTrendingFilmyzilla

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