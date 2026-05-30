<p>Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is never one to shy away from speaking his mind, and his latest target is the trade union system. Director Ram Gopal Varma has publicly backed Ranveer Singh amid his ongoing industry feud.</p><p>Slamming the FWICE on social media, the <em>Satya</em> filmmaker heavily criticized the federation's newly announced 'ban' against Ranveer, which was imposed after Ranveer’s controversial fallout with Farhan Akhtar over <em>Don 3</em>.</p><p>RGV took to X to show his stance and said, "BAN 'FWICE' and not @RanveerOfficial. The so called 'BAN' or non co operation in the style of Gandhiji , will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE This isn't industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing, by an extremely outdated union system, desperately trying to hold on to their grip Whether it claims to speak for over 5 lakh or 50 lakh workers, the brutal truth is that most of those lakhs don't even know the internal facts of the two parties dispute".</p>.<p>“FWICE is neither a court of legal justice nor a government authorised regulatory body, and at best it’s a kangaroo court, which by definition pretends to deliver justice, but in actual fact it disregards established legal rules, due process, and impartiality That is because the verdict is often decided in advance by a group of a specific agenda oriented people meeting privately including actors who are scared shitless with the mega success of @RanveerOfficial in Dhurandhar."</p><p>This will be a massive PR Disaster for FWICE because It is screaming in desperation while at the same time demonstrating its outdatedness,” said RGV.</p>.Ranveer Singh issues statement after FWICE ban over 'Don 3' fallout with Farhan Akhtar.<p>The filmmaker further argued that the ban is unjustified, emphasising that stars like Ranveer generate significant employment opportunities across the film industry.</p><p>"It is stars like @RanveerOfficial who sell tickets at the theatres and not FWICE It is stars like @RanveerOfficial who create employment to those lakhs of FWICE workers and not FWICE It is only because stars like @RanveerOfficial exist, that the industry exists , and also the FWICE exists So in a summation, here is my unsolicited advise to all concerned 'Let's not poke our unwanted noses into a civil dispute between 2 parties'," he concluded.</p>.FWICE issues ban on actor Ranveer Singh over 'Don 3' dispute.<p>Critics and industry insiders are increasingly labelling the federation’s actions as an outdated, performative display of power, arguing that the trade union is operating like a "kangaroo court" rather than a legitimate regulatory body. The aggressive stance taken by FWICE against Ranveer Singh is being viewed as a massive PR disaster that shows the body's growing irrelevance. </p><p>Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh did respond to this ban by releasing an official statement from his spokesperson. In the statement, Ranveer said that the actor had chosen to maintain silence amid the ongoing discussions.</p>.Why the film body FWICE has banned Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh.<p>"Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead," the spokesperson said.</p>