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Ram Gopal Varma fires back at Ranveer Singh Ban, calls FWICE action a ‘Big Fat Joke’

Slamming the FWICE on social media, the Satya filmmaker heavily criticized the federation's newly announced 'ban' against Ranveer.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 08:38 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 08:38 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRanveer SinghRam Gopal VarmaTrendingFilmyzilla

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