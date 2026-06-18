Ram Gopal Varma in talks to direct Daya Nayak biopic: Report

<p>Ram Gopal Varma, a director best known for his cinema on the Mumbai underworld mafia, is set to head back to his roots again. Reports suggest that RGV is exploring a project that uncovers the raw, unvarnished history of the Mumbai underworld and law enforcement. RGV is in talks to direct a biographical film centered on the dramatic life of celebrated and controversial encounter specialist Daya Nayak.</p><p>While RGV has previously covered the encounter squad culture, most notably as a producer on Shimit Amin's 2004 drama <em>Ab Tak Chhappan</em> (a movie heavily inspired by Nayak), this time, a new project is being developed as a direct and definitive biopic.</p><p>According to industry sources, the project is currently in its early developmental stages, with the primary focus on locking down a solid screenplay.</p>.FWICE slams Ram Gopal Varma, claims director hasn't cleared dues of over Rs 1 crore.<p>The production is reportedly being backed by a major studio, and Ram Gopal Varma is actively involved in evaluating narrative approaches to accurately capture Nayak’s journey, from running away from a small village in Mangalore to climbing the ranks of the Mumbai Police force and executing dozens of underworld elimination operations.</p><p>Interestingly, there is a buzz with speculation regarding how the film will be structured. Experts suggest that discussions have touched upon connecting this biopic to RGV’s iconic crime franchise, Company (2002).</p>.Ram Gopal Varma says Inde Navarrette's performance in 'Obsession' reminded him of Urmila Matondkar in 'Kaun?'.<p>The news gains momentum just as the veteran director is back in the spotlight with a wave of high-profile announcements, including his massive crime thriller <em>Syndicate</em> and the highly anticipated <em>Sarkar 4</em>.</p><p>The veteran director openly credited the phenomenal success of Aditya Dhar’s <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> for redefining his own cinematic approach and sparking new ideas for his next film.</p>