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Ram Gopal Varma in talks to direct Daya Nayak biopic: Report

According to industry sources, the project is currently in its early developmental stages, with the primary focus on locking down a solid screenplay.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 07:19 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 07:19 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRam Gopal VarmaTrendingFilmyzilla

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