'Ram Singh Charlie' director Nitin Kakkar on Bollywood journey: It is important to keep your soul intact

Director Nitin Kakar feels that it is important to preserve one's soul and core value system while working in the film industry. He also reveals that his latest movie Ram Singh Charlie, which was released on SonyLiv a couple of days ago, is inspired by real-life and highlights how people juggle between their aspirations and their duties.

(Excerpts from an interview with DH)

What encouraged you to make Ram Singh Charlie?

The story comes from real-life itself. The world is like a big circus where we are constantly juggling between our duties and our dreams.

What made you choose Kumud Mishra for the film?

Ram Singh Charlie is a special/personal film for me and I wanted an amazing actor for it. This is a difficult role and Kumud bhai has done everything possible to bring the character alive on the big screen.

How do you feel about the movie releasing on a streaming platform as opposed to in theatres?

As a filmmaker, I always look to ensure that my film gets an audience. I tried my level best to release Ram Singh Charlie in theatres as cinema halls offer superior experience. This, however, did not happen. That said and done people are more open to different types of stories and more content (because of streaming platforms).

How did you get interested in filmmaking?

My father was a still photographer and we had a darkroom at home. I saw the camera being used frequently while growing up. In a way, these early impressions encouraged me to become a filmmaker.

Your movies often have an emotional connect.

Come to think of it, all of us are just a bundle of nerves. All our relationships are based on emotions. As such, emotions are always a part of my films.

How different an experience is working with a star when compared to that of collaborating with someone who is not regarded as a 'box office draw'?

The core approach to the process of filmmaking does not change even when we work with stars. We, however, tend to get better budgets while making a film with stars.

What has been the biggest takeaway from your professional journey?

I have relised that it is important to keep your core or soul intact and not get corrupted. I also feel the more honestly you make a film, the more it will reach (connect with) people