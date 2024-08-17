Ramaiah built Aadima to stir cultural consciousness

He said: “The music of black people has influenced the whole world. Their dance and folk traditions are very effective. We have similar possibilities here, to convert humiliation into art. Why is it not possible for our people to do what ‘they’ have achieved? It’s because religious restrictions imposed on art forms have prevented the latter from developing fully. Such restrictions were not there for black people. ‘They’ were prevented from talking to each other but they used music as a tool, symbol and means of communication. They began talking through music. So it worked differently there. But people here are inferior as well as their music. For example, beating funeral drums can never become a major art form because such drums are used only during funerals, temple festivals and other such occasions. The drum is inferior and the drummer has also been reduced to that. To change this, we must do two things. One, we must empower the drummers. Another is to help them elevate their art form. If we can tackle these issues, (their) music has the potential to become as powerful as the music of black people or aboriginal communities. We have such artistes and art forms here (locally).”