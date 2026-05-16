<p><em>Ramayana</em> actor Ranbir Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to invest in Ayodhya. The real estate company House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) said that the actor has successfully purchased a land parcel in their luxury plotted development project.</p><p>Valued at approximately Rs 3.31 crore for a 2,134-square-foot plot, the transaction took place within 'The Sarayu'. Spanning 75 acres along the banks of the Sarayu River, this premium development features a clubhouse, high-end lifestyle amenities and a luxury hotel operated by The Leela.</p>.Ramayana first look: Ranbir Kapoor introduced as 'protector' Lord Rama.<p>“I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling," said Ranbir. The actor is hitting headlines for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Namit Malhotra’s big-budget mythological epic <em>Ramayana</em>.</p><p>“Ayodhya is deep-rooted in our history and forms a critical part of our cultural fabric. This plot at The Sarayu serves as my gateway to ensuring this city becomes a lasting part of my family's legacy. HoABL made the entire journey seamless, transparent, and effortlessly easy through their completely digital process,” said Ranbir.</p>.With 11 crore visitors in six months, Ram Temple brings historic turnaround in Ayodhya's economy: Study.<p>Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of HoABL, said Ayodhya stands at the centre of India's "cultural and spiritual resurgence".</p><p>"With the Sarayu, we are creating a benchmark for spiritually rooted, world-class land developments. Ranbir Kapoor's investment reflects the growing conviction among discerning buyers who are looking at Ayodhya not just emotionally, but also as a strategic, future-forward destination," he said.</p>.Ayodhya Emerges as a New Symbol of Prosperity with Rising Devotee Footfall.<p>Well, Ranbir isn't the first Bollywood star to bet big on this holy city. Amitabh Bachchan has repeatedly made headlines for his real estate purchases here, accumulating around Rs 90 crore worth of premium land in Ayodhya over three years. </p><p>Since the inauguration of the Ram Temple, Ayodhya's tourism sector has experienced unprecedented growth. According to government data, the city's annual visitor count rose from 5.75 crore before the temple was built to a massive 23 crore between January and June 2025.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is giving his all to Ramayana, a mega two-part franchise helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. With a jaw-dropping budget touching Rs 4,000 crore, it easily ranks as India's costliest film project ever.</p><p>The first instalment is locked for a grand Diwali 2026 theatrical release, with the concluding second part set to follow in 2027.</p>