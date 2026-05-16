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'Ramayana' actor Ranbir Kapoor acquires premium land in Ayodhya for Rs 3.31 Crore

Valued at approximately Rs 3.31 crore for a 2,134-square-foot plot, the transaction took place within 'The Sarayu'.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 06:09 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 06:09 IST
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