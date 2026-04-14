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Ranbir & Deepika reunite after 11 years for 'Brahmastra 2', filming starts by 2026 end

This ambitious fantasy-adventure franchise takes the foundation for the Astraverse, India's premier original cinematic universe, to the next level.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 10:15 IST
Entertainment NewsDeepika PadukoneRanbir KapoorTrendingFilmyzilla

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