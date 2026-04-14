<p>After an eleven-year hiatus since their collaboration in <em>Tamasha</em>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranbir-kapoor">Ranbir Kapoor</a> and Deepika Padukone are back together on screen for <em>Brahmāstra: Part Two</em>. This ambitious fantasy-adventure franchise takes the foundation for the Astraverse, India's premier original cinematic universe, to the next level.</p><p>Even though Ranbir and Deepika were both in the first part, the second movie is said to give them much more screen time and a more involved plot for Dev and Amrita. This big update was dropped by producer Namit Malhotra, who is busy promoting <em>Ramayana</em> in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>.</p><p>Namit Malhotra, who played a crucial role in the VFX for <em>Brahmastra, </em>confirmed that <em>Brahmāstra 2</em> is scheduled to go on floors toward the end of this year. The film will feature Ranbir and Deepika in lead roles, with Ayan Mukerji returning to direct the next chapter of the saga. Fans of Ranbir and Deepika are thrilled by the news of their reunion.</p>.'Maybe it’s just a style you didn’t expect?': Hrithik Roshan defends Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' over bad VFX row.<p>Ranbir and Deepika have a long history of enthralling audiences with their impressive screen presence. They have previously delivered memorable performances in hits like <em>Bachna Ae Haseeno</em> (2008), <em>Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani</em> (2013) and <em>Tamasha</em> (2015).</p><p>Following a two-year relationship that began in 2008, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor split in 2009 amid rumours of infidelity. Despite their breakup, the pair maintained a professional and friendly rapport and worked together in <em>Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani</em> (2013) and <em>Tamasha</em> (2015).</p><p>However, the duo never worked together extensively after <em>Tamasha</em> (2015), and now the news of Ranbir and Deepika coming together for a film has delighted fans eager to see them back together on the big screen.</p>