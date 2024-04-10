Ranbir Kapoor prepares for epic 'Ramayana': Workout video goes viral!

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor moves heaven and earth to get into the character. These visuals of Ranbir’s intense workout to depict lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has raised the bar and RK fans are going berserk watching him working out.

Also, Ranbir Kapoor has chosen to abstain from alcohol and meat, aligning himself with the spiritual and virtuous portrayal of Lord Ram.

The video has stirred a storm on social media and has elevated expectations from the much-anticipated project. The movie allegedly features Sai Pallavi as Sita and KGF star Yash as Ravan.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the sequel of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Ranbir was last seen as Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and will portray Aziz in the second rendition, titled Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors.