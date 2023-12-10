JOIN US
entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' earns Rs 660 crore at global box office

Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Last Updated 10 December 2023, 09:13 IST

Mumbai: Action drama film Animal has amassed Rs 660 crore at the worldwide gross box office in nine days, the makers said on Sunday.

Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Production house T-Series shared the collection update of Animal on X, stating that the film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 660.89 crore.

'#Animal Roars Louder,' the banner captioned the post.

The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

Animal showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed 'Animal', calling it misogynistic and graphically violent.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

(Published 10 December 2023, 09:13 IST)
