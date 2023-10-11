Ranbir Kapoor to quit drinking alcohol & eating meat to play Lord Ram

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the role of Lord Ram in Dangal maker, Nitesh Tiwari's dream project 'Ramayan' and the 41-year-old is reportedly going to quit eating meat and drinking alcohol to better understand his character's mindest, as per media reports.

The Barfi actor also reportedly said that he wants to feel as pure as Lord Ram.

The news comes amid a pending summons to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to the Mahadev app betting scam case.

Going by the reports, the role of Sita will be played by south sensation Sai Pallavi and KGF fame Yash is expected to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s trilogy which is expected to go on floors in mid-2024.

Tiwari will be backed by ace producers like Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind, and Namit Malhotra (the man behind Brahmastra's VFX) in this venture.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Animal which will hit theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The thriller drama is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, and the ensemble cast includes the likes of Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.